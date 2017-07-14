Sean O\\"Rourke Returns to K-Wings for Second Pro Season

News Release

KALAMAZOO, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings have signed defenseman Sean O'Rourke to a standard ECHL contract for the 2017-18 season, the team announced Thursday.

O'Rourke, 26, returns to the Wings for his second season of professional hockey in the upcoming campaign. The 5-foot-9 defenseman appeared in 67 games last season with Kalamazoo and chipped in a goal and five assists. He made his professional debut with the Wings during a playoff game against South Carolina in April, 2016.

A native of Alta Loma, California, the left-hand-shooting blueliner was heavily relied upon during the postseason, and led the Wings with a +4 rating in seven playoff games.

Before turning pro, O'Rourke tallied 100 points in 162 games with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the North American Hockey League, and was a member of the Ice Dogs' Robertson Cup winning team in 2011. The following year, he was named to the All-NAHL team after posting 46 points in 48 games and a +21 rating.

Upon completion of his junior career, he attended Ferris State University and skated in 129 games over four years with the Bulldogs. As an assistant captain during his senior year in 2015-16, he helped lead Ferris State to a WCHA championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. He was also selected to the WCHA All-Academic Team on three different occasions.

The best games. The best seats. The best eats. Order your 5-pack today and save nearly 45% off retail value. 5-packs can be purchased at http://kwings.com/ticketpackages .

