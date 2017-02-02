Sean Maguire Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month

February 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that Sean Maguire has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January.

Maguire, 24, was exceptional during the month of January, posting a 6-1-1 record, while the team went 8-3-1, climbing into third place in the North Division Standings. Sean began and ended the month with shutouts, as he turned away all 25 Toledo Walleye shots on the 6th, before thwarting all 25 Brampton Beast attempts on the 28th. Four of his six victories during the month came against teams who held playoff positions at the times of the games. The Powell River, British Columbia native made 25 saves or more in seven of his eight January starts, while allowing two goals or fewer in six of the eight starts.

Thus far this season, Maguire is 9-5-1, with a 2.51 goals against average, a .913 save percentage, and two shutouts. All of his games played have taken place during the months of December and January, and he has been victorious in nine of his last 12 starts. Sean is 7-1-1 in eight appearances at WesBanco Arena. The rookie netminder was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, and proceeded to play three years of college hockey at Boston University, before turning pro.

Sean Maguire becomes the sixth goaltender in team history to win Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month, joining David Brumby, Dany Sabourin, Andy Franck, Mike Condon, and Franky Palazzese. He is the first Nailer to win a monthly award from the league since Cody Wydo won ECHL Rookie of the Month in March, 2016.

Sean Maguire and the Wheeling Nailers will take the ice for three games this week. The first two tilts will be on the road, starting in Cincinnati on Thursday, and continuing in Kalamazoo on Friday. Then, on Saturday night, WesBanco Arena opens its doors for Princesses & Pirates Night, as the Nailers face Reading at 8:05. Kids are encouraged to dress up like their favorite princess or pirate, while getting a chance to meet characters from popular movies and television shows. Later in the month, on February 18th, it's a Valley Divided - Steelers vs. Browns Night. Fans are invited to wear their favorite football team's attire, while being able to meet Merril Hoge and Earnest Byner. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.