Sean Maguire Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that Sean Maguire has been selected as the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of January 23-29.

Maguire, 23, capped off a stellar month of January, by winning both of his starts last week. On Friday night, Maguire turned in a 25-save performance, as the Nailers defeated the Quad City Mallards at WesBanco Arena. 20 of the 25 saves came during the final two periods, as he held Quad City off of the scoreboard, while Wheeling rallied back from an early 2-0 deficit with five unanswered goals in a 5-2 triumph. Then, on Saturday, Sean was perfect in a big divisional contest against the Brampton Beast. Brampton was blanked on 25 shots, and the Nailers were victorious, 4-0, as they climbed into third place in the North Division.

The Powell River, British Columbia native completed his month of January with a 6-1-1 record, which included shutout victories to start and end the month. After missing most of the first two months of the season with an injury, Maguire's rookie season is shaping up to be a special one. Sean is 9-2-1 in his last 12 starts, and has allowed two goals or less in eight of those 12 games. The netminder was a former fourth round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012, and turned pro, following his collegiate career at Boston University.

This is the second time that a Nailers goaltender has captured CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors this season, as Doug Carr earned the award during the week of October 24-30. It is also the second time this month that a Wheeling player has been recognized by the league, as Christian Hilbrich took home Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week honors for the week of January 11-15.

Sean Maguire and the Wheeling Nailers will take the ice for three games this week. The first two tilts will be on the road, starting in Cincinnati on Thursday, and continuing in Kalamazoo on Friday. Then, on Saturday night, WesBanco Arena opens its doors for Princesses & Pirates Night, as the Nailers face Reading at 8:05. Kids are encouraged to dress up like their favorite princess or pirate, while getting a chance to meet characters from popular movies and television shows. Later in the month, on February 18th, it's a Valley Divided - Steelers vs. Browns Night. Fans are invited to wear their favorite football team's attire, while being able to meet Merril Hoge and Earnest Byner. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

