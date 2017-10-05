Sean Maguire Joins Nailers

News Release

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has received goaltender Sean Maguire from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Maguire, 24, is set to begin his second full season of professional hockey, after spending the majority of his rookie campaign with the Nailers. Sean earned his first professional victory on December 20th, with a 23-save performance against the Manchester Monarchs, who eventually went on to the Eastern Conference Final. The rookie backstop experienced great success at WesBanco Arena, including a ten-game unbeaten streak in regulation, as he turned in an 8-0-2 mark, starting with the aforementioned tilt, and lasting through February 17th. Maguire concluded the season with a 14-16-4 record, a 3.20 goals against average, an .897 save percentage, and two shutouts. Sean also won his lone game of the year with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Prior to turning pro, the Powell River, British Columbia native attended Boston University, where he played three seasons of college hockey for the Terriers. Maguire earned 29 victories during his time at BU, finishing all three campaigns with a goals against average under 3.00 and a save percentage over .915. Sean also played two seasons of junior hockey with the BCHL's Powell River Kings, going 27-15-1.

Sean Maguire and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2017 preseason on Friday, when they play the first of two home games against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:05. The regular season opens on October 13th and 14th in Greenville, before the Nailers play their home opener against Cincinnati on October 21st at 7:05, featuring a pregame fan fest and a performance by the band "Hit Play." To purchase tickets, or for more information on season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

