Sea Dogs with a Win over the Yard Goats

News Release

Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs (46-53) led wire-to-wire and took the series finale over the Hartford Yard Goats (47-52) 13-2 in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Hartford took the series, three games to two.

Portland led 2-1 entering the fifth inning and scored eight times with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Portland sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning and had four hits to go along with four walks. It marked the second time this season the 'Dogs had scored eight runs in an inning.

Dedgar Jimenez (1-0) earned the victory in his Double-A debut for Portland. Jimenez allowed one run on two hits in five innings, he walked five and struck out three.

Michael Chavis gave the Sea Dogs the early lead with an RBI double in the first off of Luis Niebla (1-5). Mike Olt hit his 14th home run of the season on the first pitch Niebla threw in the second inning to make it 2-0 Portland.

Correlle Prime hit an RBI single to score Brian Mundell to put Hartford on the board in the fourth.

In the Sea Dogs' big fifth inning, Jeremy Barfield got the scoring started with a two-run homer over the Maine Monster with two outs. Henry Urrutia followed with a double, then Olt, Josh Tobias, and Jordan Procyshen each walked and another run scored. Danny Mars drilled a two-run single, then Cole Sturgeon hit a three-run homer off of David Holman to complete the eight-run frame.

Sturgeon also robbed Ashley Graeter of a home run with a leaping catch against the wall in right-center field to end the top of the fifth that would have given Hartford a 3-2 lead.

Olt drove in two more runs in the ninth on a triple off the right field wall. Olt finished a double shy of the cycle. Jordan Procyshen singled in Olt for the Sea Dogs' 13th run.

Taylor Grover, Jake Cosart, and Ty Buttrey combined to pitch the final four innings, with Hartford scoring just one against Buttrey in the ninth. The 11-run margin of victory was the largest for the Sea Dogs this season.

The Portland Sea Dogs open up a seven-game roadtrip on Monday night, taking on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. LHP Trey Ball (3-9, 5.42) makes the start for Portland. RHP Jon Harris (5-9, 5.19) is on the mound for the New Hampshire. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

