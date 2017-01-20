Sea Dogs to Host Food Drive

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs, in partnership with Maine's Credit Unions, will hold their 17th annual Food Drive which will run from Monday, January 23rd through Friday, February 3rd. All the collected food items will be donated to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

As in the past, this year's food drive will be "Buy One, Bring One, Get One." For every ticket purchased and every donated food item you bring, you will receive a free Sea Dogs ticket to the same game. For example, if you buy three tickets to the June 18th game and bring in three food items, you will receive three additional complimentary tickets of equal or lesser value to the June 18th game. The offer is good for Box Seats, Reserved, General Admission, and Pavilion seating; subject to availability.

Fans may take advantage of this offer by bringing their non-perishable food items to the Hadlock Field Box Office. The Sea Dogs Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

"In addition to raising funds for Ending Hunger, through the Maine Credit Unions' Campaign for Ending Hunger, Maine's credit unions are committed to raising awareness and supporting ending hunger efforts in a variety of other ways. We are pleased to again partner with the Sea Dogs to help make this happen. Since 1990, Maine's credit unions have raised more than $7 million to help end hunger in Maine, but hunger remains a significant issue in the state, and we are committed to doing all that we can to help," said John Murphy, President of the Maine CU League.

Each year the Sea Dogs have been able to donate hundreds of food items to the Good Shepherd Food Bank thanks to the generosity of Sea Dogs' fans.

The Sea Dogs open the 2017 season on Thursday, April 6th at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field against the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets for all 2017 home games are now on sale and can be ordered by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com. Book your nine-inning vacation today.

