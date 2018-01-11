Sea Dogs to Formally Introduce New Manager Tuesday

January 11, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs
News Release
SEA DOGS TO INTRODUCE NEW MANAGER, DARREN FENSTER, AT PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY
WHAT:
The Portland Sea Dogs will hold a press conference to formally introduce new manager Darren Fenster. Fenster was officially named the Sea Dogs 13th manager by the Boston Red Sox on January 9th. This will be Fenster's first visit to Hadlock Field.
WHEN:
Tuesday, January 16th at 3:00 PM
WHERE:
Portland Room
Hadlock Field- Portland, Maine
WHO:
Geoff Iacuessa- Sea Dogs General Manager
Darren Fenster- Sea Dogs Field Manager
