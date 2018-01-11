Sea Dogs to Formally Introduce New Manager Tuesday

News Release

SEA DOGS TO INTRODUCE NEW MANAGER, DARREN FENSTER, AT PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY

WHAT:

The Portland Sea Dogs will hold a press conference to formally introduce new manager Darren Fenster. Fenster was officially named the Sea Dogs 13th manager by the Boston Red Sox on January 9th. This will be Fenster's first visit to Hadlock Field.

WHEN:

Tuesday, January 16th at 3:00 PM

WHERE:

Portland Room

Hadlock Field- Portland, Maine

WHO:

Geoff Iacuessa- Sea Dogs General Manager

Darren Fenster- Sea Dogs Field Manager

