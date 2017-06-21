Sea Dogs Take Series Finale

News Release

The SeaWolves could not push across runs in key situations on Wednesday at UPMC Park as they dropped the series finale against the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-2.

The SeaWolves jumped ahead against Portland starter Trey Ball in the first inning. A.J. Simcox singled with one out and stole second. Dominic Ficociello singled home Simcox for a 1-0 lead.

Portland would take the lead in the top of the fifth against Erie starter Myles Jaye . Tzu-Wei Lin led off with a triple and was tripled home by Rafael Devers, tying the game. Devers scored on a one-out Henry Urrutia base hit to make it 2-1 Sea Dogs.

Erie tied the game in the last of the eighth against Portland reliever Jacob Dahlstrand . Zach Cox, who reached base four times in the game, led off with his second walk. Tim Remes laid down a sacrifice bunt, pushing Cox into scoring position. Erie pinch-ran Kody Eaves who scored the game-tying single off the bat of Logan Watkins.

The Sea Dogs quickly regained the lead in the top of the ninth against Erie reliever Zac Reininger . Reininger had worked a perfect eighth inning but could not keep the game tied. Lin led off with a double off the wall and moved to third on a groundout. Lin scored on a Jeremy Barfield base hit for a 3-2 Portland lead. Barfield stole second and later scored on a two-out Mike Olt base hit for a 4-2 advantage.

The SeaWolves loaded the bases in the ninth against Williams Jerez. Ficociello led off with a single but was erased on a one-out fielder's choice off the bat of Gabriel Quintana. Christin Stewart singled and Eaves drew a walk to load the bases for Remes . Remes flew out to center, ending the game.

Jerez (2-0) earned the win for Portland tossing 1.2 scoreless innings.

Reininger (0-1) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts over three innings.

Jaye took the no-decision. He allowed two runs on 10 hits with a walk and six strikeouts in five innings.

The SeaWolves are off on Thursday and will be back to action at UPMC Park on Friday night at 7:05 against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles).

Friday, the first 1,000 fans receive a SeaWolves pillowcase. It's also Faith & Family night presented by Bonnell's Collision, C. Wolf's birthday featuring Mascot Mania, Fauxback Friday and Pints for Prostates Weekend. Fans can take advantage of Happy Hour specials exclusively in the Bud Light Beer Garden until first pitch.

