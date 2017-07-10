News Release

Portland, Maine - Henry Owens worked five scoreless innings and the Sea Dogs (41-44) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils (51-36) 3-2 in the rubber match of their weekend series and season series on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs won 11 of 21 games against Reading and took the season series for the first time since 2014.

Owens (1-1) allowed just two hits over his five scoreless frames. The lefty walked five and struck out five.

The Sea Dogs took a 2-0 lead on Michael Chavis' fourth homer of the season - a two-run laser off of Tommy Bergjans with two outs that hit off the Dunkin' Donuts video board.

Bergjans allowed two runs on three hits in five innings while walking two and striking out three.

Portland added another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Jeremy Barfield off of Miguel Nunez to score Chad De La Guerra. Barfield has driven in a run in five straight games.

Reading began to chip away at the Sea Dogs' lead with a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Carlos Tocci and another run in the eighth on an RBI groundout by Nick Rickles to make it a 3-2 game.

Bobby Poyner (S, 4) came on for the ninth and allowed a leadoff single to Zach Coppola, but Coppola was gunned down trying to steal second by Jake Romanski for the first out. Poyner retired the next two batters he faced to earn the save.

The Sea Dogs are off for the next three days as the Eastern League takes its All-Star Break. Portland's next game is Thursday, July 13th at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in New Hampshire against the Fisher Cats at 7:05 PM. The Sea Dogs' next home game is Monday, July 17th against the Trenton Thunder at 7:00 PM.

