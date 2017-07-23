Sea Dogs Shutout by the Yard Goats 5-0 on Saturday

News Release

Portland, Maine - Yency Almonte kept the Sea Dogs scoreless over seven innings and the Hartford Yard Goats (47-51) won their third straight over the Sea Dogs (44-53) by a final score of 5-0 in front of 7,029 on Saturday night at Hadlock Field.

Almonte allowed just five hits and fanned seven while walking two over seven shutout innings.

Roenis Elias started the game for Portland on an MLB rehab appearance and allowed one run on one hit over 2.2 innings while walking one and striking out one.

Josh Fuentes drove in two runs for Hartford and finished a single shy of the cycle. In the third, he hit a solo homer off of Elias over the Maine Monster to make it 1-0 'Goats. In the seventh, Max White and Fuentes hit back-to-back triples off of Teddy Stankiewicz to extend the lead to 2-0.

Stankiewicz made the piggyback start, entering for Elias in the third inning. Stankiewicz went 5.2 innings in relief and allowed two runs on six hits, he walked two and struck out six.

Hartford added three more runs in the top of the ninth. Anthony Phillips hit an RBI single by off of Trevor Kelley, Omar Carrizales grounded out to plate a run, then Brendan Rodgers hit an infield single that hit off of a leaping Kelley's glove and deflected past the shortstop Chad De La Guerra to allow Phillips to score from second base.

Portland and Hartford conclude their five-game series on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field at 1:00 PM . Pregame coverage begins live on the WPEI US Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network at 12:45 PM . Tickets can be purchased online at SeaDogs.com or by calling 879-9500.

