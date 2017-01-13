Sea Dogs, Red Sox Extend Affiliation Through 2020

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs and Boston Red Sox today announced the extension of their Player Development Contract (PDC) for an additional two years. With the extension, the Red Sox will continue to have a Double-A Eastern League affiliate in Portland through 2020.

Red Sox Vice President/ Player Development Ben Crockett and Sea Dogs Chairman Bill Burke made the announcement.

"We are excited to extend our development partnership with the city of Portland and the Sea Dogs organization," stated Crockett. "Hadlock Field remains a significant stepping stone for Red Sox prospects en route to Fenway Park. We appreciate the consistent support shown to our players and staff by the Sea Dogs fan base and the organization led by Bill Burke, Sally McNamara, Charlie Eshbach and Geoff Iacuessa."

The Sea Dogs' relationship with the Boston Red Sox began in 2003, following a nine-year affiliation with the Florida Marlins. Upon changing affiliations, the Sea Dogs changed colors from teal to red and blue. Additionally, a likeness of Fenway Park's Green Monster was erected at Hadlock Field. The skyboxes at the park were also renamed to honor legendary Red Sox hitters.

The 2017 season will mark the Sea Dogs' 15th as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The Sea Dogs have advanced to postseason play five times since becoming an affiliate of the Red Sox, including their first Eastern League Championship in 2006. There are currently 21 former Sea Dogs on the Red Sox 40-man roster including Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Dustin Pedroia, and Hanley Ramirez.

"We are pleased and proud to extend our relationship with the Boston Red Sox, one of the premiere franchises in professional sports," stated Burke. "We thank the Red Sox for continuing to place their trust in us and look forward to continuing to give our amazing fans a chance to see future big league stars in action, right here in Portland."

Portland is one of Boston's six domestic minor league affiliates, joining Triple-A Pawtucket (International League), High-A Salem (Carolina League), Single-A Greenville (South Atlantic League), Short-A Lowell (New York-Penn League) and Rookie Gulf Coast Red Sox (Gulf Coast League).

The Sea Dogs open the 2017 season on Thursday, April 6th at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field against the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets for all 2017 home games are now on sale and can be ordered by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com . Book your nine-inning vacation today.

