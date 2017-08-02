Sea Dogs Rally Late, Beat Richmond

News Release

Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs (50-56) rallied back from a 3-0 deficit and defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels (46-61) 4-3 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the Sea Dogs drew back-to-back walks with one out against Sam Coonrod (3-11). After a groundout by Joseph Monge moved the runners to second and third, Chad De La Guerra pulled a double down the first base line to score both runners and tie the game. Michael Chavis followed with an RBI single to give Portland the 4-3 lead.

Chavis also homered off of Richmond starter Tyler Herb in the sixth to put Portland on the board and finished the evening with three hits and two RBIs.

Jake Cosart (4-2) earned the win with two perfect innings of relief and striking out three. Bobby Poyner worked a perfect ninth to earn his fourth save.

Henry Owens started the game for Portland and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings while walking five and striking out three. Herb went six innings in the start for Richmond and allowed just one run on five hits, he walked two and fanned six.

The Sea Dogs and Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants affiliate) play the middle game of their series on Wednesday night with a 7:00 start at Hadlock Field. RHP Kevin McAvoy (4-6, 4.26) makes the start for Portland. Richmond counters with RHP Sam Coonrod (3-10, 4.62). Tickets are available at seadogs.com or 207-879-9500.

