Sea Dogs Rally Back in the Eighth to Beat Reading 11-10

News Release

Portland, Maine - Mike Olt drew a bases loaded walk from Miguel Nunez in the eighth inning and the Sea Dogs (3-0) swept the Reading Fightin Phils (0-3) with an 11-10 win on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

The opening series sweep is the first for Portland since 2009 (at New Britain) and the first opening series sweep at Hadlock Field since 2005 (vs. Norwich).

Trailing 10-8 in the eighth inning, Danny Mars homered over the Maine Monster off of Tom Windle with two outs to tie the game at 10. All three of the Portland's eighth-inning runs were scored with two outs.

Jamie Callahan (W, 1-0) earned the win with 1.2 perfect innings of relief. Callahan retired all five batters he faced and struck out the side in the ninth to end the game. Tom Windle (L, 0-1) was the losing pitcher, allowing three earned runs on two hits in 1.2 innings.

Reading took a 9-8 lead in the top of the eighth when Carlos Tocci was hit by a Jake Cosart pitch with the bases loaded. Cosart then walked Kyle Martin to put Reading ahead 10-8.

Trailing 8-4 in the seventh, Reading tied the game off of Taylor Grover. Andrew Pullin hit a three-run homer to cut the deficit to one, then two batters later Kyle Martin hit a solo shot to even the game 8-8.

The Sea Dogs scored in the first inning for the second straight game when Mike Olt tripled into the right field corner to score Heiker Meneses to give Portland an early 1-0 lead.

Trey Ball (ND) made his Double-A debut and allowed four earned runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings. Ball walked two and struck out six. Reading starter Drew Anderson (ND) allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in three innings with one walk and no strikeouts.

Trailing 3-1 in the third, the Sea Dogs sent all nine batters to the plate in a six-run third inning, capped off by Jordan Procyshen's first career grand slam to put Portland ahead 7-3.

The Sea Dogs extended the lead to 8-3 in the fourth when Danny Mars stole third and came home on a throwing error by catcher Chace Numata.

Reading loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth, but were only able to score one run on an RBI groundout by Jiandido Tromp.

The Sea Dogs begin a three-game series at Hadlock Field tomorrow evening against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM . RHP Jacob Dahlstrand makes his 2017 debut for Portland against RHP Casey Delgado of Binghamton. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the box office at 207-879-9500 .

Listen live on the U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network beginning at 5:45 PM and watch on MiLB.TV starting at 5:55 PM.

