Sea Dogs Game Notes August 23rd at New Hampshire
August 23, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: LHP Matt Kent (9-8, 3.33)
New Hampshire: RHP Jon Harris (10-4, 4.49)
NEWS AND NOTES
ONE MORE IN MANCHESTER: The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) play their final game at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium this season on Thursday night...The two teams have split four games this week, which started on Monday in Portland...Following tonight's game, the 'Dogs start a three-game series on Friday night against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) at FirstEnergy Stadium.
'CATS GRAB TWO: New Hampshire swept a twinbill from the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-2 and 6-4 on Wednesday night...Teddy Stankiewicz (7-12) took the loss in the opener, despite a complete game...New Hampshire scored three times in the first inning to seal the victory...In game two, Deiner Lopez gave Portland a 2-0 lead with a double but New Hampshire scored six unanswered runs through the sixth inning to hold on for the win.
