Sea Dogs Game Notes August 22nd at New Hampshire

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Teddy Stankiewicz (7-11, 4.42)

New Hampshire: LHP Taylor Saucedo (3-3, 4.47)

NEWS AND NOTES

WE SHIFT TO NEW HAMPSHIRE: The Portland Sea Dogs finished 6-2 on their recent homestand, and open up a six-game roadtrip on Wednesday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium...Portland swept a two-game series from the 'Cats with last night's walk-off win...Tonight is Portland's 10th doubleheader of this season, they've gone 2-3-5 in twinbills...Following this series, the 'Dogs travel to Reading, PA.

CRAZY ENDING: Danny Mars delivered a sacrifice bunt but a throwing error by 3B Cavan Biggio enabled Chris Madera to score from first base, giving the Sea Dogs a 3-2 walk-off win on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field...Madera opened up the inning by reaching on an error by 2B Bo Bichette...Jordan Weems worked the ninth to earn his fourth win of the season...Zach Jackson faced two batters in the ninth in suffering the loss

