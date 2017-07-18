Scribner Wins 10th as Bees Roll Aces

News Release

Troy Scribner became the first pitcher in the Pacific Coast League to reach ten wins this season, as the Salt Lake Bees rolled to a 7-1 win over the Reno Aces on Monday night.

Scribner (10-3) went five and two-third innings and allowed just one run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk. He becomes just the 18th pitcher in franchise history to reach double digits in wins during a single season. Jason Gurka with two and one-third shutout innings and Brooks Pounders worked a scoreless ninth to close out the win that snaps a three game losing streak.

Salt Lake jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, as Shane Robinson led off with a single, which extended his hitting streak to fifteen games, and took third on a double by David Fletcher . Robinson scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaleb Cowart before Jefry Marte belted a two run homer that brought home Fletcher. The Bees would break the game open with four runs in the fourth on a two run single by Fletcher, an RBI double by Cowart and a run scoring single by Cesar Puello . Cowart led the Bees with three hits and two runs batted in, while Fletcher and Marte each added two hits and two RBI. Puello, Ramon Flores and Rey Navarro each chipped in with two hits, as Salt Lake remains two and one-half games ahead of Albuquerque and three games up on El Paso in the Pacific Southern Division.

