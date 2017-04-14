Scribner Solid in 2017 Debut

News Release

On a very windy Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark, the Salt Lake Bees defeated the Sacramento River Cats 4-3. The Bees bats were hot from the start against River Cats starting pitcher Michael Roth, with eight of the Bees' starting nine reaching base.

Salt Lake opened the scoring in the second when a single from Nolan Fontana was followed by an RBI double from Tony Sanchez to put the Bees on top. Matt Williams continued the rally with a groundball off the glove of Orlando Calixte into left field. Eric Young Jr. then singled into right field, plating Ramon Flores to cap a three-run second inning. Rey Navarro hit a deep left-center sac fly off of Kraig Sitton to bring Kaleb Cowart home, bringing the score 4-0 in the fifth to finish the scoring for the Bees.

Troy Scribner (1-0) got his first start of the season for the Bees after being activated from the disabled list. Scribner continued his pace from 2016 when he was 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in eight games with Salt Lake. Over five shutout innings, Scribner allowed just one hit, two walks and one hit batter while striking out seven. Kirby Yates came in to relieve in the top of the sixth and was stellar in his two-inning outing, allowing just one base runner while fanning five. Christian Arroyo would hit a three-run homer off Greg Mahle in the eighth to bring Sacramento to within a run, but Justin Miller would shut the door in the ninth to earn his first save of the season. Overall the Bees struck out 15 River Cats batters, a new season-high.

The Bees and River Cats play the fourth and final game of their series Friday night at 6:35 at Smith's Ballpark with fireworks following the game.


