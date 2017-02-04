Scrappy Aces Battle to Shootout, Lose to Eagles

LOVELAND, COLORADO - A goaltending battle with two gritty teams and two ECHL points on the line in a Mountain Division rivalry. In the end, Colorado skates off with a 2-1 shootout win over the Alaska Aces Saturday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

The first period featured some great scoring opportunities for both teams, as each enjoyed one power play. Goaltenders Michael Garteig of the Aces and Clarke Saunders of the Eagles were sharp.

Colorado struck first at 6:12 as Matt Garbowsky, the Eagles leading goal scorer, cashed in off his own rebound, drilling a puck past Garteig for his 27th goal of the season. Assists to Alex Belzile and Josh Nicholls.

Alaska, though, had immediate push-back. At 6:41, Tim Coffman raced up the right wing, got into the circle, a zipped a low, hard shot stick-side on Saunders for his 16th goal of the season. Tyler Shattock and Mackenze Stewart picked up helpers on the play.

Shots after one period were 14-13 Alaska.

No scoring in the second period, and few scoring opportunities. Alaska mustered only 5 shots on goal, the Eagles just 6. After two periods shots were deadlocked at 19 apiece.

No scoring in the third period either....and more great goaltending by Garteig and Saunders.

Shots were 29-28 Colorado after three periods.

In the 3 on 3 overtime period, the Aces enjoyed a power play and got a couple good looks, but couldn't solve Saunders with the three shots they got. Colorado fired one shot on Garteig.

On to the shootout where Colorado's Mitch Holmberg, Alex Belzile and Matt Garbowsky were stopped by Garteig, and Alaska's Danny Moynihan, Tim Wallace and Stephen Perfetto were stone-walled by Saunders.

Eagles leading scorer Casey Pierro-Zabotel was next, and he zipped a close-in wrister past Garteig. Alaska's last hope was Coffman, who got deep and was unable to backhand the puck over Saunders as the Eagles flew off in victory.

Alaska picked up a point, but suffered its fifth shootout loss of the season.

The Aces return home for games Wednesday, Thursday and Friday against the visiting Utah Grizzlies at the Sullivan Arena.

