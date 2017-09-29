Scrappers Named Outstanding Club for the New York-Penn League

News Release

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are pleased to announce that they are the recipient of the 2017 Vincent McNamara Outstanding Club Award for the New York-Penn League. The Scrappers are now are a finalist for the John H. Johnson President's Award, which will be awarded at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando in December. The Johnson Award honors a "complete" baseball franchise that has demonstrated franchise stability and significant contributions to its community, league and the baseball industry.

The Scrappers saw a 14% increase in attendance during the 2017 season. Over 200 events were held at Eastwood Field, including high school and Youngstown State University games, charity walks and 5k's, Wrestling Under the Stars, exFEARience Haunted Attraction, Trick or Treat event, etc. The Scrappers charitable contributions are on pace to surpass $400,000 this season, reaching over 350 area organizations. The Scrappers Front Office of nine are members of 20 civic/community groups in the Mahoning Valley and have made over 100 community appearances throughout the year.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and 2017 Pinckney Division Champions.


