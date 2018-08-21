Scrappers Homestand August 23-25

August 21, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





Vs. West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Thursday, August 23 vs. Black Bears @ 7:05pm

It's Buck Night! Get dollar soft drinks, beer, hot dogs and General Admission tickets presented by Quaker Steak and Lube and 93.3 The Wolf.

Friday, August 24 vs. Black Bears @ 7:05pm

Following the game there will be a fantastic fireworks show presented by Home Solutions Handyman, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and MIX 98.9.

Saturday, August 25 vs. Black Bears @ 7:05pm

Join us early for the final bobblehead giveaway of the season. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a Triston McKenzie bobblehead presented by Mayfair Laundromat and 21 WFMJ. Fans will also have the opportunity to win all game long when they enter for 9 Innings of Winning presented by Chemical Bank. Each inning one lucky winner will have the opportunity to win great prizes!

