Scrappers Announce Bobblehead Series Giveaways

January 27, 2017 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are pleased to announce a Bobblehead Series Giveaway for the 2017 season. The collectible series includes bobbleheads of former Scrappers and current Cleveland Indians, Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis, Jose Ramirez and Cody Allen. The limited edition bobbleheads feature an interlocking base and will be given away at TBD games during the season. Guarantee all four bobbleheads with the Bobblehead Package, which also includes a game ticket to each bobblehead giveaway night and the Scrappers Opening Day on Wednesday, June 21.

Bobblehead Packages start at $45 and are on sale now. They can be purchased online at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Mr. Rooter Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling (330) 505 - 0000. Packages are limited.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and open up the 2017 at home on Wednesday, June 21 against the Auburn Doubledays. For more information about individual game tickets, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

