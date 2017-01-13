Scoring Dynamo Pacan Earns Contract with AHL's Syracuse Crunch

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are pleased to announce that elite sniper David Pacan is being rewarded for his tremendous offensive play with a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

The explosive Pacan, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, has simply been one of the top players in the entire ECHL during his first season as a Beast. His 21 goals are tied for third most in the league, and his 36 points in 34 games has him tied for 18th in the ECHL point-scoring race.

Pacan, 25, creates his offense playing a game that blends smooth skating, tremendous power and dazzling puck-handling skills. In addition to being a force in the attacking zone, Pacan has been consistently deployed by the Beast's coaching staff as a penalty killer.

He comes to the Crunch organization with 20 games of AHL games under his belt. Pacan played nine contests with the San Antonio Rampage in 2012-2013, three with the Utica Comets in 2013-14 and eight with the Norfolk Admirals in 2014-2015. He has netted a total of one goal and two assists for three points in his AHL career to date.

Pacan is looking forward to joining his Syracuse teammates in time for their Friday night home game against the Toronto Marlies.

