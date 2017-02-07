Science, Technology Students Can Earn Legends Tickets

February 7, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





Four C's can help science, technology students earn Legends tickets

The Lexington Legends are stepping into the fields of science and technology through a new educational program.

The Legends are working with the Instructional Technology Department of Fayette County Public Schools to provide an incentive for students in the Kentucky Department of Education's Science and Technology Leadership Program (STLP) to participate in academic activities related to those studies.

As students complete four key activities in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), their progress will be recorded on punch cards that will be distributed to students by STLP coordinators. The activities are listed under the four "C's" of STEM:

Critical thinking - Students must complete an hour of coding.

Creativity - Students must create some type of innovative project using technology.

Collaboration - Students must attend an STLP meeting or STEM Fair.

Communication - Students must teach someone else something they have learned, either one-on-one or through a class presentation.

When the completion of all four activities is recorded on their card, students may redeem the card at the Legends box office for two tickets to a home game.

"The Legends are pleased to work with Fayette County Public Schools on this project," said Sarah Bosso, Legends' vice president for business development. "It's important for students to be immersed in 21st century learning, and Fayette County Public Schools is doing a phenomenal job providing outlets for this type of experience. The Legends are more than happy to provide additional incentive for students in the form of fun at the ballpark. We look forward to having them with us for the 2017 season."

"Fayette County Public Schools and the Office of Instructional Technology recognize the importance of STEM education and skills such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication," said Amy Johns, Coordinator of Instructional Technology forFayette County Public Schools. "Through the Student Technology Leadership Program, we encourage schools to give students opportunities to practice those skills in a variety of ways, because we know these are key for our students to be successful in a global community.

"We are excited that our community partners, the Lexington Legends, also value and support the need for students to practice these skills and are partnering with us in a unique STEM/STLP program to reward students for their work," she added. "We believe this opportunity will draw attention to the importance of this kind of learning at all grade levels and we deeply appreciate The Legends support of our efforts."

STLP's mission is to use project-based learning principles to empower student learning and achievement through the utilization and creation of technology to solve school and community needs.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





South Atlantic League Stories from February 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.