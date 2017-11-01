Schuler Selected to Final NASL Team of the Week

November 1, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - North Carolina FC
News Release
CARY, N.C. (Nov. 1, 2017) - Billy Schuler has been named to the final installment of the NASL Team of the Week, completing a 14-week streak during the Fall Season where a player from NCFC has earned the weekly honor.
Schuler tallied two goals in a 2-2 draw with the Indy Eleven to close out the final regular-season match of 2017. It was his fourth selection of the season, and the pair of goals increased his total to six on the year.
Schuler and NCFC will travel to face the San Francisco Deltas at Kezar Stadium in a semifinal playoff match. The match will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 5 and be available to watch exclusively through beIN SPORTS platforms.
NASL Fall Honors:
Week 1:
NASL Team of the Week - Steven Miller
Week 2:
NASL Team of the Week - James Marcelin, Steven Miller
Week 3:
NASL Team of the Week - Dre Fortune
Week 4:
NASL Team of the Week - Brian Sylvestre
Week 5:
NASL Team of the Week - Nazmi Albadawi
Week 6:
NASL Team of the Week - Christian Ibeagha, Lance Laing
Week 7:
NASL Team of the Week - Brian Sylvestre, Kareem Moses, Connor Tobin, Nazmi Albadawi, Steven Miller, Renan Gorne
Week 8:
NASL Team of the Week - Lance Laing
Week 9:
NASL Team of the Week - Austin da Luz, Steven Miller and Connor Tobin
Week 10:
NASL Player of the Week - Renan Gorne
NASL Team of the Week - Kareem Moses, Austin da Luz, Nazmi Albadawi, Renan Gorne
Week 11:
NASL Team of the Week - Christian Ibeagha, Steven Miller
Week 12:
NASL Team of the Week - Christian Ibeagha
Week 13:
NASL Team of the Week - Macklin Robinson, James Marcelin
Week 14:
NASL Team of the Week - Billy Schuler
NASL Spring Honors:
Week 1:
NASL Team of the Week - Matt Fondy and Connor Tobin
Week 4:
NASL Player of the Week - Matt Fondy
NASL Team of the Week - Matt Fondy, Connor Tobin, Lance Laing, Nazmi Albadawi, Steven Miller
Week 5:
NASL Player of the Week - Brian Sylvestre
NASL Team of the Week - Lance Laing, Brian Sylvestre
Week 6:
NASL Team of the Week - Brian Sylvestre, Steven Miller
Week 8:
NASL Player of the Week - Lance Laing
NASL Team of the Week - Lance Laing, Steven Miller, Brian Sylvestre
Week 9:
NASL Team of the Week - Matt Fondy, Billy Schuler, Connor Tobin
Week 11:
NASL Team of the Week - Brian Sylvestre
Week 12:
NASL Team of the Week - Billy Schuler
Week 15:
NASL Team of the Week - Billy Schuler, Jose Carranza
Week 17:
NASL Team of the Week - Lance Laing
