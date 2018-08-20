Schreiber's Home Run the Difference as Bandits Win Series Finale

Davenport, IA - The ball was flying out of Modern Woodmen Park on Monday night. Fortunately for the Quad Cities River Bandits, the final home run of the evening came off the bat of Scott Schreiber and drove in the decisive run in a 6-5 victory over the Peoria Chiefs. The River Bandits took two of the three games in the series.

Peoria opened the scoring against Bryan Abreu in the third inning. Brandon Benson singled to open the frame and moved to second on a fielder's choice groundout from Rayder Ascanio. With two outs, Nolan Gorman blasted a two-run home run to right field to put the Chiefs in front 2-0.

The Bandits answered back with a couple of unearned runs in the fourth. David Hensley reached base to start the inning when his bouncer caromed off the glove of Gorman at third base and into left field. Colton Shaver followed with a single that sent Hensley digging for third. The center fielder, Nick Plummer, charged and overran the baseball for another error, allowing Hensley to score and Shaver to advance to third. Alfredo Angarita tied the score with a single through the left side in the next at bat.

In the very next frame, Jonathan Lacroix led off with a sharp single into left. He was joined on base by Marty Costes who was hit by a pitch for the 14th time this season. Chandler Taylor bunted the first pitch he saw foul and then changed course, lifting a three-run home run over the right field wall for his eighth home run. The blast put the Bandits ahead 5-2.

The Chiefs pulled even in the top of the sixth. Gorman opened the inning with a solo home run, his second round-tripper of the night to cut the lead to two. Two walks put runners on first and second base for Nick Dunn. The second baseman, in his Peoria debut, dropped a soft single into center field off of Tanner Duncan to score another run and leave men on the corners. Shaver dropped Duncan's pickoff throw to first during the next at bat, allowing Kirtley to score the tying run.

The tie game didn't last long as Schreiber came up with his big blast in the bottom half of the sixth. The home run was responsible for the only earned run that reliever Robbie Gordon has allowed this season in 12 games. It was Schreiber's fifth of the season.

Quad Cities finished with eight hits to Peoria's five. Angarita and Lacroix each finished with a pair of hits. Taylor and Gorman totaled three runs batted in for their respective teams.

Abreu dealt 5.2 innings and struck out eight while surrendering four runs on three hits and four walks. Duncan took home the win b pitching 1.1 innings and allowing just an unearned run. The save went to Brendan Feldmann who worked 2.0 scoreless frames to close the game. He struck out four. The Bandits ended with 13 strikeouts as a staff.

The River Bandits (32-25, 72-55) hit the road to open a 10-game road swing on Tuesday night at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wisconsin against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (29-28, 60-66). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. RHP Luis Garcia (5-2, 2.89) will work for the Bandits in game one against RHP Nelson Hernandez (10-9, 4.88) of the Timber Rattlers.

All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

