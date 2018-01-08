Schneekloth to Coach 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic

January 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles
News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The ECHL on Friday announced the coaches for the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Indy Fuel on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Colorado Eagles head coach Aaron Schneekloth has been selected to serve as the head coach for the 2018 Mountain Division All-Star Team. Colorado, which captured the 2017 Kelly Cup title in Schneekloth's first season as head coach, is 23-5-4 and leads the ECHL with 50 points.
"It is a huge honor to represent the Colorado Eagles at this year's ECHL All-Star Game," said Schneekloth. "This is truly a recognition of the commitment of every player on our roster and wouldn't be possible without the hard work of our staff and the support of our President and General Manager, Chris Stewart."
Schneekloth finished 2nd in the ECHL's Coach of the Year voting during his first season behind the bench in the 2016-17 campaign, after leading Colorado to a 47-20-2-3 record. He would also guide Colorado to a stellar record of 16-4 in the postseason, including wins in each of the Eagles final eight games of the playoffs to capture the 2017 ECHL Kelly Cup Championship. Schneekloth is the first rookie head coach to lead his team to an ECHL Championship since the 1990 season.
"This is a richly deserved honor for Aaron and further solidifies the incredible achievements of both him and our entire staff," said Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart. "What he has accomplished in the early stages of his coaching career is very special and we are excited to see him recognized at this year's All-Star Classic."
South Carolina Stingrays' head coach Ryan Warsofsky will serve as head coach of the South Division All-Stars. Bernie John of the host Indy Fuel will serve as head coach for the Central Division All-Stars while a celebrity coach will lead the North Division All-Stars.
Fourteen coaches from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to coach in the National Hockey League.
