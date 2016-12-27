Scheifele to Perform with Royal Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, is pleased to announce Mark Scheifele will join the RWB for a walk-on role in the performance of Nutcracker on Friday, Dec. 30th.

Scheifele is among 17 chosen Winnipeggers for this year's Nutcracker walk-on roles. Walk-on roles are a long-standing Nutcracker tradition at the RWB, one that dates back for over a decade. Walk-on roles are typically reserved for Act 1's famous Party Scene; however, Scheifele will also take part in the opening scene's shinny hockey game on a frozen pond.

Scheifele's performance will take place Friday, Dec. 30th at 7:00 pm at Centennial Concert Hall. Tickets for Nutcracker start as low as $29.00 for adults and $25.00 for children plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online at www.rwb.org, in person through the RWB Customer Service Office at 380 Graham Avenue or by calling 204-956-2792 or toll free 1-800-667-4792. Groups of ten or more should contact the RWB Customer Service Office for more information on group discounts.

Scheifele will get back to hockey when he and his Winnipeg Jets teammates host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Dec. 29th at 7:00 pm at MTS Centre and then finish out the 2016 calendar year with a New Year's Eve match-up with the New York Islanders on Saturday at 6:00 pm.

