SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS RECEIVE "ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR" AWARD

News Release

Schaumburg, Ill - The Schaumburg Boomers were named the Pitch and Hit Club of Chicago's "Organization of the Year" during the group's 72nd annual awards dinner held at the Tinley Park Convention Center on Sunday. The Boomers were among a strong group of award winners, including major-leaguers Don Cooper (Chicago White Sox pitching coach) and Nick Delmonico (Chicago White Sox).

The award is another exciting accolade for the Schaumburg-based baseball team heading into the 2018 season, recognizing the team for its Frontier League Championship win in 2017 as well as the Frontier League Organization of the Year.

"The Pitch and Hit Club was founded by pro scouts and professional baseball people so it's pretty special to be recognized by your peers and influential leaders in the industry," said Michael Larson, the new General Manager for the Schaumburg Boomers. "We're proud of our players and our executive team and we look forward to another successful year."

Since the team's inception in 2012, the Boomers have been managed by Jamie Bennett and have won the Frontier League Championship three times (2013, 2014, and 2017) and the Frontier League Organization of the Year three times (2013, 2016, and 2017).

The Pitch and Hit Club of Chicago is a professional baseball organization formed in 1942 to promote goodwill toward baseball and fellowship among baseball professionals in the Chicagoland area.

The Boomers 2018 season, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, begins May 11. The Home Opener is Tuesday, May 15 vs. Southern Illinois.

