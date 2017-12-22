Schaafsma Overtime Goal Gives Komets 5-4 Overtime Victory

News Release

MOLINE, Ill - Jamie Schaafsma scored at 2:43 of overtime to give the Fort Wayne Komets (16-7-2) a 5-4 victory over the host Quad City Mallards (8-15-2) Wednesday night. The Mallards, who took the lead three times, did earn one point for the sudden death setback.

Schaafsma scored the game winner on a 2-on-1 rush by roofing a feed from Artur Tyanulin, whose third period equalizer had forced the game to overtime.

Tyanulin charged into the Mallard goalmouth to knot the score at four at 9:54 of third- just 44 seconds after Josh MacDonald's close range power play goal goal had given the Mallards a 4-3 advantage.

The Komets overcame a one goal deficit in the third after battling back from two down in the second. It was the Komets who scored the first of five second period goals when Mason Baptista jammed the puck in on the power play and squared the contest at one at the 4:14 mark. Triston Grant put the Mallards back on top from the slot at 9:33. The gap widened to 3-1 with Ryan McGrath's tip in at 12:41. The Komets rebounded with back-to-back goals of their own separated by less than three minutes. Garrett Thompson deflected home Fort Wayne's second at 15:18. Louick Marcotte evened it up with a wrist shot from the left wing circle at 17:57.

The Mallards had first moved in front with Kyle Bigos' drive from the point seven minutes, thirty-seven seconds into the game.

The Komets claimed the win despite a 42-save effort in goal from Matt O'Connor in his Mallard debut.

