Sawyer\\"s 10 K\\"s Lead Ports Past Giants

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Stockton Ports snapped a three-game losing skid on Wednesday night on what was a career night for left-hander Dalton Sawyer (1-1). Sawyer notched his first California League victory as he struck out a career-best 10 in helping the Ports to a 6-3 win over the San Jose Giants at Municipal Stadium.

Stockton's offense got off to a fast start in the top of the first. Giants starter Matt Krook (3-7) issued two walks in the inning and with two on and two out, Skye Bolt delivered a two-run single to left that gave the Ports a 2-0 lead.

Chris Bassitt started the game for the Ports on a Major League rehab assignment and pitched a perfect first inning while recording two strikeouts. He threw 17 pitches, 10 for strikes.

Sawyer took over in the second and pitched around singles allowed in the second and third innings. In the fourth, Sawyer yielded a leadoff single to Ronnie Jebavy . Two batters later, Aramis Garcia hit a two-run homer to left, his fourth of the series, that tied the game at 2-2. Sawyer would go on to retire the next eight batters and not allow a run for the remainder of his outing. He earned his first Cal-League victory, going six innings and allowing two runs on five hits while walking a career-best 10 while not issuing a walk.

The Ports grabbed the lead back in the sixth and took advantage of a Giants error to do so. With runners at second and third and two outs, Brett Siddall hit a slow grounder to the right side that got by the glove of second baseman Jalen Miller, an error that allowed two runs to score and make it a 4-2 game.

Krook would suffer the loss after going six innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out eight.

Stockton added to its lead in the eighth facing Caleb Simpson, who'd worked a perfect seventh. With one out, Eli White reached on an infield single. Simpson went on to walk Tyler Ramirez and Sandber Pimentel back-to-back and then hit Bolt with the bases loaded to bring in a run. Siddall came up next and drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-2 and chase Simpson from the game. He allowed two runs on one hit while walking three in an inning-and-a-third

