Sawyer Fredericks & Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra To Perform National Anthem

January 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames and host of the ECHL's mid-season classic, have announced that Fultonville, NY based musician Sawyer Fredericks will perform the American National Anthem at the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be held on Wednesday, January 18 at the Glens Falls Civic Center. A quartet from the Glens Falls Symphony will perform the Canadian Anthem at the game.

Fredericks, 17, resides in Fultonville, NY, just over an hour away from Glens Falls. Fredericks was a contestant on the eighth season of "The Voice" on NBC, where he was named the youngest ever winner of the show on May 19, 2015. Fredericks became the first artist to land 14 songs in the iTunes Top 200 in the same week and released his first studio album, "The Good Storm" on May 13, 2016. Fredericks' first headlining tour, supporting The Good Storm, consisted of 49 shows across the United States from May to September 2016 and recently finished a 12 stop tour along the Eastern Coast.

The Canadian Anthem will be performed by a brass quartet from the local Glens Falls Symphony, consisting of trumpeters Ryan Noe and Cathy Sheridan trombonist Chris Moore and tuba player David Margison. The Glens Falls Symphony is a fully professional union orchestra with musicians hailing from the Capital District, New York City, Rochester, Boston, New Jersey and other locales. The Symphony has provided fine symphonic music to the Adirondack region for beyond for over three decades.

Tickets for the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic are still available at $40 for both the game and the skills competition. To order tickets, visit http://echlthunder.com/tickets/all-star/, call 518-480-3355 x1 or visit the Thunder offices, located at the Glens Falls Civic Center, during regular business hours.

The Thunder return home to the Glens Falls Civic Center tomorrow, December 31, to take on the Reading Royals in a 5:30 p.m. puck drop. Fans can get two tickets for $20.17 for that game to help us welcome in the new year. The game is presented by Nemer Ford and features a giveaway at the door for the first 3,000 fans. Adirondack Thunder individual and group ticket packages are also available for just $13 per ticket in addition to new Thunder mini-packs, consisting of four tickets and a gift card to a local restaurant for just $65. Call 518-480-3355 x1 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets to customize a plan and reserve your seat locations today.

.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.