Save 15% off at the RiverKings Holiday Sale

December 15, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Mississippi RiverKings
News Release
Thursday, December 14, 2017, the Locker Room Store will be open from 4 pm to 7 pm where you can save 15% off on items like jerseys, pullovers, and MORE! This is an in-store only promotion, so be sure to stop by Thursday to load up on your black and gold gear.
Thu, December 14-4 PM - 7 PM
*The RiverKings Holiday Sale will be a one day only event and is for IN-STORE customers only. Select items only.
The Mississippi RiverKings are supported by their community partners, season ticket holders, fans, and by program-related investments of Maddox Foundation, an independent private foundation based in Hernando, Miss.
Be sure to add "media@riverkings.com" to your address book.
