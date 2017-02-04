Saunders Shines in Net as Eagles Claim Fifth Consecutive Win

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - Eagles goaltender Clarke Saunders stopped all 24 shots he faced, as Colorado defeated the Alaska Aces 4-0 on Friday. The win was Colorado's fifth consecutive victory and keeps the Eagles within two points of the Allen Americans for the top spot in the ECHL's Mountain Division, with two games in hand on the Americans.

Alaska would earn a power play opportunity early in the contest, but it would be Colorado who would take advantage, as forward Josh Nicholls raced down the left wing and fed the puck across the slot to defenseman Teigan Zahn who would wire it past Aces goalie Kevin Carr to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead at the 2:46 mark of the first period. The goal was Colorado's league leading 13th shorthanded tally of the season and Zahn's first goal of the 2016-17 campaign.

After killing off an Alaska 5-on-3 man-advantage, the Eagles would generate their first power play of the night and forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel would capitalize with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that would light the lamp and extend Colorado's lead to 2-0 with 5:12 remaining in the opening frame.

The Eagles would continue their offensive attack in the second period, as defenseman Cody Corbett notched his first goal as an Eagles with a shot from the blue line on the power play that beat Carr and grew the Colorado advantage to 3-0 just 1:22 into the middle frame. Less than five minutes later, an Alaska turnover in the Eagles zone sent Eagles forward Alex Belzile on a breakaway, where he would outduel Carr and hit the back of the net to make it a 4-0 Colorado lead.

The third period did not produce any goals, but did see a bevy of fights, as Darryl Bootland, Ryan Harrison and Sam Jardine all received fighting majors for the Eagles, while Garet Hunt, Tyler Ruegsegger and Stephen Tarasuk were all booked for fighting for the Aces. The two teams combined for 133 PIM's in the contest.

Colorado finished the night going 2-for-5 on the power play, while holding Alaska 0-for-5 on the man-advantage. Eagles forward Matt Garbowsky produced his 13th multi-point game of the season with three assists in the winning effort.

The Eagles will conclude their six-game home stand when they take on the Alaska Aces on Saturday, February 4th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

Season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on-sale now and can be reserved with a $50 deposit per seat by calling the Eagles ticket office at 970-686-SHOT (7468). A complete schedule can be found at www.ColoradoEagles.com.

Images from this story



Saunders Shines in Net as Eagles Claim Fifth Consecutive Win

(Standout Imagery )

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.