Saunders, Eagles Claw Aces 4-0 Friday in Loveland

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces News Release





LOVELAND, COLORADO - Clarke Saunders made 24 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Matt Garbowsky contributed three assists as the Colorado Eagles blanked the Alaska Aces 4-0 Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center.

The win stretched the Eagles win streak to five games, while the Aces dropped their second straight contest.

Colorado scored two power play goals and one short-handed strike.

It didn't take long for the Eagles to announce their presence, and they did it shorthanded. With Matt Register in the box, the puck was pried loose at center ice and the Eagles flew into the Alaska zone, with Tiegen Zahn finishing off the play at 2:46 for his first goal of the season. Assists to Josh Nicholls and Matt Garbowsky.

Later in the period, special teams again doomed Alaska, as Colorado struck on the power play. Casey Pierro-Zabotel, stationed in the right circle, let go of an accurate wrister low and to the stick side of Aces goaltender Kevin Carr. Jake Marto and Darryl Bootland picked up the helpers.

Shots on goal were 13-10 Colorado.

Second period special teams again conspired against Alaska. With Mitch Jones off on a delay of game penalty, Colorado nailed a second powert play goal off the stick of defenseman Cody Corbett at 1:22, assisted by Garbowsky and Nicholls.

Then, former Ace Alex Belzile scored his second goal in as many nights, zipping a shot past Carr on a breakaway at 5:41 from Garbowsky and Corbett.

The Eagles outshot Alaska 10-7 in the period and 23-17 through two periods.

No scoring in the third period, just bad blood, fights and great goaltending. Carr was outstanding and Saunders did what he had to to maintain a 4-0 lead on his way to the shutout.

Final shots were 28-24 Colorado.

The Eagles were 2-5 on the power play, while the Aces were 0-5.

The Aces and Eagles will wrap up the three-game series with a 5:05pm AST faceoff Saturday at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

