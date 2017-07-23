Saturday\\"s Game Suspended in Fifth

News Release

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - With two on and two out in the top of the fifth inning and Lynchburg trailing 6-5, heavy rain forced the Hillcats game at Potomac to enter its second rain delay of the evening. After the game could not be resumed, it was suspended until Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The two teams will complete the nine-inning contest and play a seven-inning game afterward to conclude the series. Once play resumes, Sicnarf Loopstok will be batting with a 1-0 count and runners at first and second base.

After a one-hour rain delay caused the game to start at 7:35 p.m., the Hillcats took the initial lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Gavin Collins. Potomac scored six unanswered runs in the second and third to take a 6-1 advantage. Brock Hartson left the game with an apparent injury after facing two batters in the bottom of the second.

Lynchburg tallied two runs in the fourth, capped off by an RBI double by Loopstok. It represented his team-leading 47th RBI. Willi Castro and Andrew Calica scored in the frame, and Collins had the other RBI. In the fifth inning, Castro had an RBI single to plate Daniel Salters, who had tripled earlier in the frame. Collins lined a ball to center field to drive in Haggerty, which made it a one-run contest before the umpires waved the tarp onto the field.

