Saturday's Fresno Fuego Event Moved to February 4

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Fuego (USL Premier Development League) have announced that doubleheader action against the "Central Valley All-Stars," originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been postponed to Saturday, February 4. The recent wet weather and forecast for this weekend has made for less than ideal field conditions.

On 2/4, the Fuego will match up with the club made up of standout sophomore players from junior colleges that compete in the Central Valley Conference, including Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, Taft College, College of the Sequoias and West Hills College. The match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and women's players from those colleges will take on the Fresno Freeze at 4 p.m. to begin action that day.

Tickets for the both matches on February 4 (two for one, single admission) are available online by clicking here, and start at just six dollars.

"These talented collegiate players, many of whom are in pursuit of the highest levels of the game will be able to showcase themselves in a case to be considered for the 2017 Fuego and Freeze rosters," said Fresno Fuego General Manager Jeremy Schultz. "These exhibition matches are a wonderful opportunity to bring our growing soccer community together, the atmosphere and culture of soccer is on the rise and this is another event to bring our soccer fans together in support of local teams and players as the Fuego and Freeze prepare for their 2017 season."

The Fuego enter 2017 coming off a Central Pacific Division title and a 10-3-1 record. The next match will be their third exhibition of the offseason, having gone 2-0 in November against Fresno State Club Soccer and CD Aguiluches out of Oakland, CA.

The 2017 Fresno Fuego regular season schedule will be released in early February by the PDL. 2017 Fuego season tickets will be available at the Chukchansi Park box office when the schedule is released, and online at FresnoFuego.com.

