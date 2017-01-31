Saturdays Are for Soccer; Fury FC Unve

January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Ottawa Fury FC News Release





OTTAWA, ON - Saturdays are for soccer! As evidence from the USL schedule that was released Tuesday, Ottawa Fury FC will battle USL competition on Saturday's for 11 of their 16-game home schedule starting with their all-Canadian home opener on April 22 at TD Place against Toronto FC II. The 32-game calendar will see 23 of Ottawa's 32 fixtures fall on Saturdays. Fury FC will close out their home schedule on October 8 against FC Cincinnati before visiting the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on October 14 with the playoffs to begin the following week.

"TD Place is our home and I know our players, in unison with our fans, will defend their home ground and make it a fortress," said Fury FC GM and Head Coach Paul Dalglish. "We open the season with four of our first five games away from home so we must tackle the start of the season with a determined belief in ourselves and fight for road points like we're fighting for points at home."

After opening the season with four of their first five fixtures away from home, Ottawa will host six of their next nine contests at TD Place before the end of June. Two-thirds of their home matches will fall in May, June, July and August. They will close out the 32-game campaign with three of their remaining five games at home as the club drives towards the playoffs that open October 20.

2017 will be the largest season to date in USL history with 480 regular season matches across 30 weeks.

Kick-off times and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

Click here for the complete 2017 Fury FC schedule.

With preseason medicals and testing slated for later this week for Fury FC will officially open training camp officially on February 6 at the RA Centre starting at 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa Fury FC season tickets for the 2017 USL season are now on-sale at OttawaFuryFC.com, by calling 613.232.6767 X1 or in person at The Box Office at TD Place.

About Ottawa Fury FC

Ottawa Fury FC is professional soccer team representing Canada's capital in the 30-team United Soccer League (USL). Established in 2011, Fury FC began play in 2014 in the North American Soccer League. In just their second season, the Fury claimed the Fall Season Championship and reached the Championship Final. In their fourth season, the club will compete in one of the fastest growing leagues in the world - the USL. Ottawa Fury FC is owned and operated by the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) and play out of TD Place at Lansdowne.

Follow Ottawa Fury FC at OttawaFuryFC.com or on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the USL

The United Soccer League is the fastest growing professional soccer league in the world with teams in 19 states and three Canadian provinces. Since 2014, the USL has doubled in size and established a sizeable North American footprint with strong ownership, experienced executives and regional rivalries.

Follow the USL at USLSoccer.com, on USL Match Center, and on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

