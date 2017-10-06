Saturday Practice Set for 10 AM

October 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, will practice at 10:00am on Saturday morning, October 7.
Practice will be open to the media and public. For interview requests or any other questions please contact Isaac Berky at (765) 610-7777, or via email at Isaac@norfolkadmirals.com
