Santana and Granadillo Named to All-Appy League Team

The Appalachian League today announced its 2018 All-Star Team. The 14-member team includes representatives from seven of the league's ten teams, including two members of the Kingsport Mets.

Second baseman Luis Santana and outfielder Guillermo Granadillo both received recognition among the league's best by making the all-start team.

Santana, ranked the #27 prospect in the Mets organization by MLBPipeline.com, has had an eye-opening season in the Model City.

In 53 games, Santana has hit for a .348 batting average, including 71 hits, four home runs, and 35 RBIs. Santana has gotten on base a .446 clip and possesses and impressive .917 OPS.

Defensively Santana was a magician at second base, boasting a .971 fielding percentage.

Guillermo Granadillo has also had a tremendous season at the dish and in the field for Kingsport. In 44 games thus far, Granadillo has a .333 average, knocking 57 hits in 171 AB.

Granadillo's award was for best utility outfielder, and his defensive performance backs up that claim

Granadillo has started games at all three outfield spots this season, and has just committed just two errors throughout the year.

The Appalachian League West Division had six of the 14 representatives chosen. Chris Williams (Elizabethton), Jonah Davis (Bristol), Nolan Gorman and Tommy Parsons (Johnson City) rounds out the division's representatives.

Check out the full list below:

2018 Appalachian League All-Star Team:

C: Roberto Alvarez - Princeton Rays

1B: Chris Williams - Elizabethton Twins

2B: Luis Santana - Kingsport Mets

3B: Nolan Gorman - Johnson City Cardinals

SS: Wander Franco - Princeton Rays

DH: Alejandro Kirk - Bluefield Blue Jays

U-OF: Guillermo Granadillo - Kingsport Mets

OF: Jonah Davis - Bristol Pirates

OF: Jordan Qsar - Princeton Rays

OF: Cal Stevenson - Bluefield Blue Jays

RHP: Tommy Parsons - Johnson City Cardinals

LHP: Dilmer Mejia - Danville Braves

Relief Pitcher: Sean Rackoski - Bluefield Blue Jays

U-INF: Connor Hollis - Princeton Rays

Player of the Year: Wander Franco - Princeton Rays

Pitcher of the Year: Dilmer Mejia - Danville Braves

Manager of the Year: Danny Sheaffer - Princeton Rays

