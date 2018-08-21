Santa and White Go Deep in 9-3 Win

Stockton, CA. - A grand slam by Kevin Santa was the difference in the Modesto Nuts' 9-3 win over the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The win puts the Nuts (54-73; 24-33) two-games back of first place behind the Ports (70-57; 27-30) and Rawhide who are tied.

In the second inning, Xavier Altamirano (L, 4-5) hit Joe Rizzo before Luis Liberato singled. Anthony Jimenez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The first run of the game for the Nuts offense scored when Louis Boyd walked with the bases loaded. The next batter was Kevin Santa who crushed a grand slam out over the right-center field wall. Santa finished 2-for-4 with four RBI and a double.

Evan White also put up a big offensive night. The Nuts' first baseman went 4-for-5 with a RBI triple in the seventh and a two-run homer in the ninth.

Reggie McClain (W, 5-11) tossed 5 1/3 innings in his start. The righty surrendered a pair of solo home runs and three total tallies with three strikeouts and one walk.

Altamirano lasted five innings allowing five runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Spencer Herrmann worked 2 2/3 innings out of the Nuts bullpen without allowing a hit or a run while striking out four.

The Nuts go for their sixth win in the last seven games with game two of a three-game series on tap for Wednesday night. First pitch in Stockton is at 7:10 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

