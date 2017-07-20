Sands Struggles in Season Debut, Cubs Fall to Kernels

News Release

SOUTH BEND, IN - After undergoing off-season surgery, Carson Sands struggled in his return to Four Winds Field for his first regular start of 2017. In just two innings pitched, Sands gave up seven runs (all earned) and five walks producing an early deficit that led to South Bend's 8-4 loss from the start.

While the 22-year-old was named to the 2016 Midwest League All-Star Game, he has now walked 16 batters in 13 and two-thirds innings pitched this season. In 74 and two-thirds innings pitched last year, Sands finished went 7-4 with a 5.91 ERA.

WHAT HAPPENED: Carson Sands walked the first two hitters of the game followed by a RBI-triple and a RBI-groundout to put Cedar Rapids in control 3-0 after the first half inning.

In the third inning, Sands continued to struggle giving up a deep three-run homer to right-centerfield while the seventh run of the game attributed to Sands' 2017 ERA scored from second after the 6-foot-3 lefty exited the game.

After the pitching change, the Cubs scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning as Tyler Payne hit a solo-shot to right and Andruw Monasterio scored on Austin Upshaw 's single to make it a 7-2 Kernels lead.

Cedar Rapids started the fourth inning with their seventh walk of the game, this time coming from Jared Cheek, which would later turn into the Kernels' eighth run with a single and a sacrifice fly.

South Bend later cut the Cedar Rapids lead in half on two singles and a sacrifice fly from Upshaw, but Sands' early struggles ultimately led to the Cubs 8-4 downfall in Game 2.

WHAT'S NEXT:

Cubs: South Bend will send Manuel Rondon to the mound for the final game of the home stand on Monday afternoon. With a team-leading nine wins, Rondon has a 4.84 ERA in 17 games started.

Kernels: Eduardo Del Rosario will take the mound in tomorrow's 1:05 p.m. final game of the series. He is 7-4 with a 4.48 ERA in 17 games started this season.

