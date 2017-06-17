Sanchez Homers, But Chiefs Fall to Pigs

News Release

Allentown, PA - The Syracuse Chiefs fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 5-2, Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. Adrian Sanchez homered for the Chiefs in the win. Syracuse got an appearance from

Sammy Solis on Major-League rehab, who threw a 1-2-3 seventh in his second outing on rehab. Andrew Stevenson went 4-for-4 for the Chiefs, and has hits in seven of his eight at-bats in the series with two doubles and a triple.

Lehigh Valley (44-24) began the scoring in the third inning. Angelo Mora singled with one out against Dustin Antolin, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by the pitcher Tom Eshelman, and scored on Pedro Florimon's RBI single for a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (21-43) grabbed the lead a half-inning later. Eshelman issued a rare walk to Clint Robinson with two outs, only Eshelman's sixth of the year in 55 and two-thirds innings. Sanchez made him pay with his fourth home run of the season over the left-field fence, to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead.

But the IronPigs answered back in the bottom of the fourth. Brock Stassi and Jorge Alfaro singled and Dylan Cozens walked to load the bases with no-one out. Rhys Hoskins then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game at two. After a strikeout, Antolin walked Hector Gomez to reload the bases, and Mora stroked a two-run single to left field to score Alfaro and Cozens for a 4-2 advantage.

Lehigh Valley added a fifth run on Nick Williams' solo home run to lead off the sixth against Cody Satterwhite.

The Chiefs and IronPigs will meet in the rubber game of the series Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Jaron Long will make his first start with Syracuse this year after his promotion from Harrisburg Friday. Mark Leiter is slated to start for Lehigh Valley.

