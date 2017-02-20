San Jose's Troy Grosenick Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

February 20, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that San Jose Barracuda goaltender Troy Grosenick has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 19, 2017.

Grosenick allowed one goal on 49 shots over two starts last week, helping the Barracuda extend their winning streak to a league season-high 11 games.

On Tuesday night, Grosenick stopped 28 shots and gave up only a first-period power-play goal in a 4-1 win over Tucson. Then on Saturday, Grosenick registered his AHL-leading seventh shutout, making 20 saves in a 2-0 blanking of Ontario.

A fourth-year pro out of Union College, Grosenick was a 2017 AHL All-Star and has a record of 18-8-2 in 31 appearances for the Barracuda this season, leading the AHL with a 1.93 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and seven shutouts. The native of Brookfield, Wis., originally signed as a free agent with the San Jose Sharks in 2013 and has played 130 career AHL games, going 67-45-9 with a 2.58 GAA, a .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts. Grosenick has also appeared in two NHL games with the Sharks, earning a shutout in his debut at Carolina on Nov. 16, 2014.

In recognition of his achievement, Grosenick will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Barracuda home game.

