San Jose Giants Announce 2018 Coaching Staff

Former San Jose Giants Manager Lipso Nava returns to navigate the helm in 2018

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Giants announced their 2018 coaching staff with Lipso Nava returning as manager. Nava previously served as San Jose's manager during the 2016 season after a three-year stint as the Giants hitting coach from 2013-15. Hitting coach Wilfredo Romero and pitching coach Matt Yourkin have also joined the San Jose staff while Gary Davenport returns as the fundamentals coach.

Nava, 49, enters his 11th year with the San Francisco Giants organization and fourth season as a manager. Nava directed the 2016 San Jose Giants to a postseason berth while he also served as acting manager late in the 2015 season during the club's run to the North Division title. Nava spent last season as hitting coach for the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels. Nava also has managerial experience with the Class-A Augusta GreenJackets (2011-12) and in the Venezuelan Winter League.

Nava played 16 seasons of professional baseball from 1990-2006, including stints in the Mariners (1990-94), Red Sox (1995) and Cubs (1997) organizations. The former infielder advanced as high as Triple-A. Nava also played professionally in the Mexican League and independent Texas-Louisiana and Atlantic Leagues before retiring at the end of the 2006 season. Nava was originally a 14th round selection of the Mariners in the 1990 draft out of Miami-Dade College.

"We are excited to continue to provide our players with an exceptional and experienced staff as we begin our fourth decade of Giants affiliation with San Jose," said Bobby Evans, San Francisco Giants Senior Vice President and General Manager. "The San Jose community continues to play a vital role in the development and maturation process of our young players."

Romero takes over as San Jose's hitting coach in his first year in the San Francisco organization. Romero spent 19 seasons as a player from 1993-2012 with stints in the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Orioles systems, in addition to 13 years in the Mexican League. He hit 172 home runs during his minor league career. Prior to joining the Giants organization, Romero served as a manager and coach in the Mexican League.

Yourkin begins his first year as San Jose's pitching coach following a five-year stint in the same role with the Short-Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. A former pitcher, Yourkin played nine years of professional baseball in the Marlins (2004-08) and Giants (2009-12) organizations, advancing as high as Triple-A. Yourkin led the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts (145) during the 2011 season as a member of the Fresno Grizzlies. Yourkin is a native of Napa and attended Saint Mary's College.

Davenport returns to the California League as the fundamentals coach, marking his 15th season in the Giants minor league system and seventh year in San Jose. Davenport previously served as San Jose's hitting coach in 2005 and from 2008-2012, helping the Giants win three league championships (2005, 2009, 2010). The 2005 San Jose Giants still hold single-season franchise records for batting average (.295) and home runs (143). Davenport spent the last three seasons as a roving instructor in the Giants minor league system following two years as manager of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. The former infielder was drafted by San Francisco in 1981 out of Santa Clara University and played three seasons in the Giants organization.

Athletic trainer, Ryo Watanabe, strength and conditioning coach, Mark Spadavecchia and bullpen catcher / administration, CJ Picerni round out the 2018 San Jose Giants staff.

