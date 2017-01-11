San Jose Giants Announce 2017 Coaching Staff

San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants have announced their 2017 coaching staff with Nestor Rojas taking over as the club's manager. Rojas previously served as a manager for the Augusta GreenJackets and Arizona Rookie League Giants after spending seven years as a player in the Giants minor league system, including one season in San Jose. Pitching coach Mike Couchee and hitting coach Todd Linden also return to the staff. Additionally, Jon Medici joins the Giants as Strength and Conditioning coach and Aaron Schumacher takes over as Athletic Trainer.

Rojas, 33, enters his fifth season as a manager in the San Francisco Giants organization. He directed the Class-A GreenJackets in 2015 and 2016 after a two-year stint as the AZL Giants manager from 2013-14. Last season under Rojas' leadership, Augusta posted a 76-63 record - the top overall mark in the South Atlantic League's Southern Division. As a first-year manager in 2013, Rojas led the AZL Giants to a 41-14 record and the Arizona Rookie League championship. Rojas began his coaching career with a two-year stint as Augusta's hitting coach from 2011-12.

"We are thrilled to provide our players with an exceptional and experienced staff in what will be our 30th Giants season affiliated with the San Jose Giants," said Bobby Evans, San Francisco Giants Senior Vice President and General Manager. "The San Jose community continues to be a huge building block in the maturation and development of our players in the minor leagues."

The former catcher played in the Giants minor league system from 2004 to 2010 advancing as high as Triple-A. Rojas was a member of San Jose's 2009 record-breaking championship team batting .293 with three home runs and 18 RBI's in 27 games. A native of Venezuela, Rojas is the second former San Jose Giants player to return as manager (Steve Decker).

Couchee enters his fifth consecutive season as pitching coach for the San Jose Giants and sixth year overall in the San Francisco Giants organization. Under Couchee's guidance, the San Jose Giants have led the California League in ERA twice over the last four seasons. The 2015 Giants pitching staff also set a team record and led all of Minor League Baseball with 1,345 strikeouts.

Couchee previously spent nine years in the San Diego Padres organization, including eight seasons as their Minor League Pitching Coordinator from 2004-11 and one year as pitching coach for Triple-A Portland in 2003. He also spent 10 seasons as the California/Anaheim Angels Minor League Pitching Coordinator from 1993-2002 after a five-year stint as a pitching coach in their organization. Couchee began his coaching career with Double-A Tulsa in the Texas farm system in 1986.

Couchee was drafted by San Diego in 1980 and pitched in the major leagues with the Padres in 1983 (eight games, 0-1 record, 5.14 ERA). Couchee was born in San Jose and attended nearby Los Gatos High School. He pitched collegiately at San Jose City College, USC and San Diego State University.

Linden begins his second season as hitting coach for the San Jose Giants after a two-year stint in the same role with the Augusta GreenJackets. Last season under Linden's leadership, the Giants hit 126 home runs - the most by a San Jose team since 2005.

Linden spent parts of five seasons in the major leagues with the San Francisco Giants (2003-07) and Florida Marlins (2007). The former outfielder owned a career big league batting average of .231 with eight home runs over 270 games. Linden was originally a first round selection of the Giants in the 2001 draft out of LSU. He hit 121 home runs over 10 minor league seasons (2002-09, 2012-13). Linden also played professionally in Japan and in the independent North American League.

Medici begins his first season as Strength and Conditioning coach for the San Jose Giants. 2017 marks his first year in the San Francisco Giants organization. He previously served as the Physical Performance Coach for the Modesto Nuts in the Colorado Rockies organization during the 2016 season.

Schumacher also begins his first season with San Jose Giants as Athletic Trainer and first with the San Francisco Giants organization. Aaron spent the previous six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, most recently as the trainer for the Dodgers AA Affiliate in Tulsa and Chattanooga for the last three seasons. Additionally, Aaron served as the Athletic Trainer for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in 2013.

