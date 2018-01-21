San Jose Giants 2018 Military Trading Card Set Nominations Open

News Release

San Jose, CA- Today the San Jose Giants announced and opened nominations for their sixth Military Trading Card Set, presented by Operation: Care and Comfort. The trading card set will again be entirely comprised of fan nominations of current or former members of the military. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, March 16. Selected recipients will receive complimentary trading card sets and an individual pack of their respective card. Honorees will be recognized during the Seventh Annual Salute to the Military Night presented by Operation: Care and Comfort on Saturday, April 21. The first 1,000 fans in attendance that night will also receive a special gate giveaway.

Previous military trading card sets have included honorees from every branch of the military while spanning multiple generations. Notable individuals from past sets include: San Francisco Giants Manager, Bruce Bochy's father Gus Bochy, the "Say Hey Kid" Willie Mays, and the founder of the Lone Survivor Foundation Marcus Luttrell along with countless other local men and women.

"Salute to the Military Night and the Military Trading Card Sets have become cherished traditions thanks to the many outstanding servicemen and servicewomen and our tremendous partnership with Operation: Care and Comfort," said Jeff Black, San Jose Giants Director of Marketing. "Each year the Military Trading Card Set offers a unique way to applaud and acknowledge military personnel and the San Jose Giants consider it our great privilege to once again team with Operation: Care and Comfort in doing so."

"Operation: Care and Comfort is proud to bring the sixth edition of the Military Trading Card Set alongside the San Jose Giants this season," said Julie DeMaria, Operation: Care and Comfort President and Co-Founder. "Salute to the Military Trading Card Sets have always been made up of a remarkable group of heroes and I look forward to learning their stories. We are excited to continue this program as we believe it is an extension of Operation: Care and Comfort's mission to serve and honor those who protect our country."

The San Jose Giants Seventh Annual Salute to the Military Night on Saturday, April 21 will be part of the team's Hero Weekend which also includes First Responder's Night on Friday, April 20. The San Jose Giants 2018 home schedule begins Thursday, April 12 at Municipal Stadium against the Stockton Ports.

ABOUT THE SAN JOSE GIANTS: The San Jose Giants are a professional baseball team in the Class A Advanced California League. The team has been an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants since 1988 and has boasted one of the best records in the minor leagues after partnering with the big-league club, going 2,300-1,891 (.548). San Jose has won six California League Championships as a Giants affiliate (2010, 2009, 2007, 2005, 2001 and 1998) and eleven overall. In 30 seasons, the San Jose Giants have graduated 199 Major League players, 143 of whom have played or currently play for the San Francisco Giants. The Giants won back to back league championships in 2009 and 2010 and are also the first team in California League history to have won four titles over a six-year span. Municipal Stadium, the home of the San Jose Giants, first opened in 1942 and has seen over 7 million fans enter through its gates. In 2018, the San Jose Giants look to continue their tradition of playing winning baseball while providing fun, affordable, family-entertainment.

