San Francisco Deltas Midfielder Kyle Bekker Named NASL Player Of Week

News Release

NEW YORK - On the San Francisco Deltas' longest road trip of the season, midfielder Kyle Bekker scored a pair of goals to help his club earn a 3-1 victory over Puerto Rico FC at Juan RamÃƒ" n Loubriel Stadium in BayamÃƒ" n, P.R. on Saturday night.

For his two-goal performance, Bekker was named North American Soccer League (NASL) Player of the Week on Monday. The win in Puerto Rico kept the Deltas unbeaten away from home in their inaugural season.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Bekker scored a goal in each half on Saturday night, following up an early long-distance strike from teammate Kenny Teijsse. In the 31st minute, he took a pass from forward Michael Stephens, cut inside on his left foot, and unleashed a low shot that beat Puerto Rico goalkeeper Austin Pack at the near post.

After Puerto Rico pulled a goal back through Honduran international Jairo Puerto, Bekker made the score 3-1 in the 69th minute with a sensational strike from over 30 yards out. The 26-year-old midfielder fired a laser into the top corner following a pass from teammate Tyler Gibson.

The result preserved San Francisco's unbeaten road record, which stands at 3W-3D-0L through six games. The Deltas have been stellar in their first season, currently sitting in third place through 11 games and seven points off the pace of league-leading Miami FC.

Bekker has been excellent for San Francisco this year, and this week's Player of the Week honor marks his second of the season. The Canadian midfielder, who has appeared 18 times for his country's senior national team, has notched either a goal or an assist in four of his last six games in all competitions.

Beginning in 2013, the former Boston College standout played four seasons in MLS - with Toronto FC, FC Dallas, and Montreal Impact - before signing with the Deltas prior to the 2017 season.

Bekker and the Deltas have a big week ahead of them. First, San Francisco will visit its Bay Area counterpart, the San Jose Earthquakes, in fourth-round U.S. Open Cup action on Wednesday. Three days later, the club will return home to host FC Edmonton at Kezar Stadium on Saturday night.

