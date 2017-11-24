SAN DIEGO\\"S CHRIS TOTH NAMED MASL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

News Release

Goalkeeper's 16-Save Performance In Shutout Wins Earns Him Honors

Veteran Netminder Becomes The First Sockers Player To Be Awarded The POTW This Season

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Sockers goalkeeper Chris Toth has been named the Major Arena Soccer League's Player Of The Week for week five. Toth, who earned his first POTW award, was also named to the MASL Team Of The Week on Tuesday. He is the first San Diego player to earn the weekly individual honor this season.

The Sockers are one of only three teams remaining undefeated with a 4-0 record. Toth has two of those wins for the Sockers, including last Sunday night against the Ontario Fury. The veteran goalkeeper saved all 16 shots he faced, recording the first shutout for any goalkeeper this season and the first of his storied career. He also leads the league in save percentage (.833) and goals against average (2.50).

"The guys played great in front of me and allowed me to see all of the shots clearly," said Toth. "It was a total team effort to get the shutout."

San Diego returns to action after the holiday on Friday, December 1, 7:35 p.m. on the road in Tacoma. The Sockers play at Valley View Casino Center on Sunday, December 3, 5:05 p.m. versus Sonora. It will be SoCal Soccer Night and the first 2,500 fans will receive a free Sockers Team Poster, which they can have autographed after the game by the players on the field. Free parking is always courtesy of the team. Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

