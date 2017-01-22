San Diego Sockers Stifle Soles De Sonora to Win 5-2

For almost 55 minutes the San Diego Sockers did the unthinkable. They held Soles de Sonora scoreless en route to a 5-2 victory in front of 5,250 raucous fans at the Valley View Casino Center.

Chris Toth was sensational with 29 saves. The majority of them highlight reel worthy to keep Sonora's high-powered offense frustrated.

Max Touloute opened the scoring inside two minutes with a thunderous volley that beat Soles' keeper Diego Reynoso at the far post.

Brian Farber extended the lead at the 9:16 mark of the second quarter. "Flash" scored off his own rebound after a gorgeous layoff from Kraig Chiles put him one on one with Reynoso.

Ray Reza rounded out the scoring for the first half with a powerful drive from a set piece. The Sockers had just done the unthinkable, shutout the top scoring team in the Major Arena Soccer League, for a half at least. Matt Clare and Brandon Escoto each scored their first goal in three games to extend San Diego's lead to 5-0 in the second half.

Soles de Sonora ended Toth's shutout bid at the 9:16 mark of the fourth quarter as Frank Tayou received the ball inside the arc and toe-poked it beyond the outstretch arms of Chris Toth.

Just 47 seconds later Raymundo Contreras forced the ball over the line after a scrum in San Diego's crease. At 5-2, it looked like there be a ray of hope for Soles, but late penalties to Enrique Canez, Daniel Lopez and Gustavo Rosales dashed any hopes of a comeback.

The Sockers halted Soles' 10-game unbeaten run while improving to 9-4 on the season.

San Diego faces a top of the table clash with Pacific Division leaders Tacoma on Friday, February 3rd at the Valley View Casino Center.

