San Diego Sockers 6-5 Win Over Syracuse Silver Knights

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The 14-time champion San Diego Sockers (2-0) used a Matt Clare game-winning goal with 41 seconds remaining to lift the Sockers to a hard-fought 6-5 win over the visiting Syracuse Silver Knights (1-1) before a home opener crowd of 3,318 at the Valley View Casino Center. San Diego's heroics came when Clare (1-2, 3 pts) scored a goal from the side of the box off an assist from Eddie Velez for the win. San Diego returns to the Valley View Casino Center on Sunday, November 12. 5:05 p.m. against the Tacoma Stars. It will be PJ/Onesie Night and fans are encouraged to come dress in their PJ's and onesies. The first 2,500 fans will receive a free cell phone credit card holder. Free parking is always courtesy of the team.

